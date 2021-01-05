Man wanted for 2019 homeless-camp stabbing in Abbotsford

Victim in his 60s suffered serious injuries in assault on Gladys Avenue

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate wanted man Bradley Wernicke.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for a 2019 stabbing on Gladys Avenue.

Police say that Bradley Daniel Wernicke, 36, has been identified as the suspect in the assault that occurred on July 29, 2019 and has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. that day between two people at a homeless camp. A man in his early 60s sustained severe stab wounds and was taken to hospital in serious condition, police say.

At the time, they said it was not known what instigated the altercation.

Wernicke is six feet tall, weights 183 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the provincial court database, he has several prior convictions – almost all in Abbotsford and dating back to 2002 – that include theft, assault, possession of stolen property, drug possession, uttering threats, and breaching his court-ordered conditions.

Wernicke was among the people featured in a 2018 Abbotsford News series about homeless people.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the APD at 911 or 604-859-5225. Anyone who spots Wernicke in public should not approach him, police advise.

