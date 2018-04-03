Man wanted by Ridge RCMP captured, with help from APD

Kenneth Lavallee is wanted on several firearms related charges. (RCMP photo)

A man wanted by Ridge Meadows RCMP has been arrested with assistance from the Abbotsford Police Emergency Response Team.

On March 16, Ridge Meadows RCMP issued a public alert for the arrest of Kenneth Lavallee. He was wanted on firearms related charges.

On Wednesday, March 21, the investigation led the Ridge Meadows RCMP Street Enforcement Unit to a location in Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Police Emergency Response Team was brought in to provide assistance and Lavallee was arrested without incident.

“The coordinated effort between the Ridge Meadows RCMP Street Enforcement Unit and the Abbotsford Police Department has resulted in this arrest.” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Aaron Paradis.

“We thank the APD for their role in the significant capture of this wanted man.”