Childe Joseph Czernisz has an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from what police are calling a serious incident which occurred in Kelowna. (RCMP)

Man wanted by police after ‘serious’ Kelowna incident

Childe Joseph Czernisz, with outstanding warrant, believed by police to be in Kamloops area

  • Nov. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man with alleged ties to a ‘serious incident’ in Kelowna is wanted by police.

Childe Joseph Czernisz has an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from what police are calling a serious incident which occurred in Kelowna. He is believed by police to be in the Kamloops area.

According to RCMP, he is known to frequent the Kamloops area and police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

“He is currently wanted on a charge of Assault Causing Bodily Harm contrary to Section 267 of the Criminal Code,” reads a statement by police.

Czernisz is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 166 lbs
  • 5’9″
  • Brown hair
  • Hazel eyes

RCMP advise that if you see Childe Joseph Czernisz, or knows of his whereabouts, do not approach him but call the Kamloops RCMP immediately.

READ MORE: Crews respond to vehicle fire near Kelowna airport

READ MORE: Kelowna fire crews called to false alarm at condo complex

READ MORE: Semi crashes into ditch near Falkland

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:Â phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

Â 

@newspaperphilLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Couple, reported missing in Nanaimo Lakes area, found safe and sound
Next story
Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens following closure west of Revelstoke

Just Posted

Most Read