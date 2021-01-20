Dallas Lajimodiere is wanted by the Abbotsford Police Department.

Man wanted by Abbotsford Police domestic violence unit

Dallas Lajimodiere has three arrest warrants, including for assault with a weapon

The domestic violence unit of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted on three arrest warrants.

Dallas Corey Lajimodiere, 33, is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, breaching his bail conditions, and two counts each of assault and breaching a release order.

Police say he is known to frrequent the Clearbrook area of Abbotsford.

Lajimodiere is six feet tall, 194 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the APD at 604-859-5225 or via text at 222973 (abbypd).

