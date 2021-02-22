Man wanted after allegedly trying to break through door and window of Nanaimo home

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

RCMP are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to break down a door and smash through a window to get into an occupied home last week.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Monday, Feb. 22, advising that warrants have been issued for the arrest of Brian Sutherland, 31, who is wanted for mischief and uttering threats.

Police say he broke the front door and a window of a residence in south Nanaimo just after midnight on Thursday, Feb. 18. Investigators say Sutherland demanded to be allowed in, but the woman inside wouldn’t open the door.

“When she refused, he repeatedly kicked at the front door, then threw a ceramic tile through a side window,” the release noted.

RCMP officers showed up with a police dog but were unable to establish a track.

Sutherland is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds and has a tattoo of a “death cross “on his right forearm. Police say he should be considered violent.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-5924.

