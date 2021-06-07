Man to be tried for sexual assault in Supreme Court

The accused cannot be named because of a publication ban. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A man who cannot be identified because of a court-order publication ban pleaded not guilty last week to one count of sexual assault. The man has elected to be tried by a judge and jury in a B.C. Supreme Court, Grand Forks provincial court heard Tuesday, June 1.

The Crown is proceeding against the accused by indictment, prosecutor Rebecca Smyth told Judge Robert Brown. If convicted, the man could face a prison sentence of up to 14 years, she said.

Judge Robert Brown put forward the accused’s matter to Grand Forks’ next circuit court date on Tuesday, June 29, when he said the court would fix a date for trial.

