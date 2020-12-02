Man ticketed twice for refusing to wear mask in same day, say West Shore RCMP

A West Shore man has been handed two tickets for failing to wear a mask after verbally abusing staff at a coffee shop in View Royal and gas station in Langford. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A West Shore man was handed two tickets for failing to wear a face covering after verbally abusing staff at both a gas station in Langford and a coffee shop in View Royal.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a 40-year-old man causing a disturbance inside the Peninsula Co-op gas station, at 2320 Millstream Rd., in Langford.

Officers found the man was refusing to wear a mask while inside the store and wouldn’t leave after staff members asked him to.

The man was arrested and charged under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for failing to wear a face covering, which cost a $230 fine. He was released with the condition that he wouldn’t return to the gas station and is set to appear in court for causing a disturbance.

READ MORE: Police search for Colwood man last seen in September

On Dec. 1, West Shore RCMP was made aware of a video posted to Facebook which appeared to show the same man refusing to wear a face covering inside a Starbucks, at 110-23 Helmcken Rd., in View Royal.

That incident took place earlier on the same day as the gas station disturbance.

While Starbucks didn’t report the incident that day, RCMP investigated, located the man and issued him a second ticket for failing to wear a face covering.

Todd Preston, inspector in charge of West Shore RCMP, encourages businesses to report incidents when they occur.

“No employee or member of the public should be subject to verbal abuse or be put at-risk by anyone refusing to wear a face covering. This type of belligerent and grossly ignorant behaviour is unacceptable. Businesses have the right to refuse service to anyone contravening their store policies and in this case the law.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Goldstream News Gazette