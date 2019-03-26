Man ticketed by Oceanside RCMP after trailer flips on Highway 19

A flipped trailer on Highway 19 and Hillview Road near Nanoose Bay caused delays to southbound traffic on Monday, March 25 around 5:45 p.m. - Facebook photo/Andrea Grove

A 38-year-old man from Vanderhoof was issued a ticket from the Oceanside RCMP for “speed relative to conditions” after his trailer flipped on Highway 19 and Hillview Road Monday.

Oceanside RCMP responded to the incident at 5:43 p.m.

“Traffic was backed up as it was intermittent lane closures for about a half an hour to deal with getting the trailer off the road,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman. “The [trailer] was flipped on its side and we had to tow it off causing significant delays on the highway for about half an hour.”

Foreman said no injuries were reported.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter