Man ticketed by Oceanside RCMP after trailer flips on Highway 19

A 38-year-old man from Vanderhoof was issued a ticket from the Oceanside RCMP for “speed relative to conditions” after his trailer flipped on Highway 19 and Hillview Road Monday.
Oceanside RCMP responded to the incident at 5:43 p.m.
#BCHwy19 – Vehicle incident West of #Nanoose is causing congestion.
Details here: https://t.co/uOrSSw3jat
— DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) March 26, 2019
“Traffic was backed up as it was intermittent lane closures for about a half an hour to deal with getting the trailer off the road,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman. “The [trailer] was flipped on its side and we had to tow it off causing significant delays on the highway for about half an hour.”
Foreman said no injuries were reported.