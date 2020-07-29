Man taken to hospital after suffering injury on Vernon trail

A man was taken to hospital after suffering an injury on a Vernon hiking trail Tuesday afternoon.
Rescue crews responded to the scene at the BX Ranch dog park at approximately 3:15 p.m. July 28.
“It’s about the fourth time we’ve had to go out there this year,” said BX Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey.
Wacey said the 50-year-old man slipped and fell partway up the trail, suffering head and leg injuries. Fortunately, another individual walking in the area was able to call 911, and remained on scene until crews arrived.
BC Ambulance transported the man to hospital upon his removal from the trail. Wacey said the injury was not overly serious in nature.