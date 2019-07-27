Man taken to hospital after early-morning stabbing in downtown Nanaimo

A man is in hospital after suffering injuries from a stabbing in downtown Nanaimo early this morning.
First responders were on scene at the 100 block of Skinner Street at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday after a man was stabbed, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.
“There were several arrests made at the scene … I don’t know the update on whether charges have been laid, but it does not appear to be a random incident,” said O’Brien.
O’Brien said the victim was receiving treatment, but did not know his current status.