Man taken to hospital after car crash in Penticton

The driver of sedan was taken to hospital after it crashed into a fence on Okanagan Avenue on Saturday afternoon in Penticton.
A witness said the vehicle appeared to go by their business, located across the street from where the vehicle eventually came to a stop, driving in reverse at a high rate of speed and then into the fencing at 736 Okanagan Ave. With damage along the drivers side of the vehicle, the witness said it may have hit a blue garbage bin before crossing into the other lane and hitting the fence.
RCMP at the scene would not confirm if the man taken to hospital around 1:40 p.m. was the only occupant in the vehicle as they are still investigating.
Kristi Patton | Editor
