Man taken to hospital after car crash in Penticton

Emergency services pull a man, believed to be the driver, from his vehicle on Saturday afternoon. The vehicle crashed into fencing at 736 Okanagan Avenue.

The driver of sedan was taken to hospital after it crashed into a fence on Okanagan Avenue on Saturday afternoon in Penticton.

A witness said the vehicle appeared to go by their business, located across the street from where the vehicle eventually came to a stop, driving in reverse at a high rate of speed and then into the fencing at 736 Okanagan Ave. With damage along the drivers side of the vehicle, the witness said it may have hit a blue garbage bin before crossing into the other lane and hitting the fence.

RCMP at the scene would not confirm if the man taken to hospital around 1:40 p.m. was the only occupant in the vehicle as they are still investigating.

