Man sustains minor injuries after motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after he was involved in a crash on June 21 just west of Burns Lake.

The male driver went off Highway 16 and into a ditch about 20 kilometres west of Burns Lake and near Palling Road, around 1:30 p.m., as RCMP Corporal Greg Willcocks told Lakes District News.

The BC Ambulance Service treated the man and was he was later taken to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and drugs and alcohol were not a factor, Willcocks said.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Following the crash, the man’s motorcycle was described as being in satisfactory condition.

