Man survives fall from train trestle in Comox Valley

A man survived a fall off a trestle Monday evening south of Courtenay. Rescuers discovered him at the bottom of a riverbed about two feet from the water.

Cumberland Fire Department chief Mike Williamson said the man – who appeared to be in his 40s – fell from a train trestle about one kilometre from Hatton Road in Royston near the Trent River.

“It was a high trestle – around 100 feet to the ground. He was right below the platform, and just missed the water,” he explained, and added firefighters had to walk down a steep 150-foot path to access the man.

Williamson noted the man suffered a broken leg, cuts to his head and other injuries.

Seven firefighters from the department helped with the low slope rescue, which required ropes to connect to a basket stretcher, he explained.

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue were called to assist, as well as two paramedics and members of the Comox Valley RCMP.

Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP confirmed the man was found by a passerby, and that he was conscious, breathing and able to speak with police at the scene.

He suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital, she noted and added the matter is not being considered suspicious and police are no longer investigating.