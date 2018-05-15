The trestle in Royston as seen during the day. Photo by Mike Williamson

Man survives fall from Royston train trestle

A man survived a fall off a trestle Monday evening south of Courtenay. Rescuers discovered him at the bottom of a riverbed about two feet from the water.

Cumberland Fire Department chief Mike Williamson said the man – who appeared to be in his 40s – fell from a train trestle about one kilometre from Hatton Road in Royston near the Trent River.

“It was a high trestle – around 100 feet to the ground. He was right below the platform, and just missed the water,” he explained, and added firefighters had to walk down a steep 150-foot path to access the man.

Williamson noted the man suffered a broken leg, cuts to his head and other injuries.

Seven firefighters from the department helped with the low slope rescue, which required ropes to connect to a basket stretcher, he explained.

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue were called to assist, as well as two paramedics and members of the Comox Valley RCMP.

Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP confirmed the man was found by a passerby, and that he was conscious, breathing and able to speak with police at the scene.

He suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital, she noted and added the matter is not being considered suspicious and police are no longer investigating.

    Military Ames is happy to welcome the UN/NATO Veterans Support group from Calgary and Red Deer, Alberta who are coming to Kimberley to do a ceremony at our new cenotaph. This group consists of serving and retired veterans. The 40-50 members will arrive in Kimberley the afternoon of May 26, 2018 and will muster at the clock in the platzl. The ceremony is planned for a 4:00. Military Ames will update our face book page as the schedule develops on the 26th in case there is any unforeseen holdups. Military Ames veterans will march the UN/NATO Veterans into the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park with a Colour Party and the group will conduct a ceremony including the Act of Remembrance to honour our Veterans, their families and the Fallen. The parade will take place at approximately 4:00 pm following a police escort into Kimberley. The public is welcome to attend and we encourage you to do so. This is another great opportunity to teach younger generations the meaning of the cenotaph and Memorial Park.

