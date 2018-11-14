Man suffers serious head injury after bicycle crash in Vernon

A man is in the hospital with a serious head injury after crashing his bicycle.

BX Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey said the single bicycle accident occurred on Gibbs Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.

“It looks like he slipped on the road from some leaves and smacked his head pretty hard,” Wacey said. “It’s just bad luck.”

Firefighters assisted the man until he was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Wacey said that the injury appeared serious.

There is currently no further information on the man’s condition.

