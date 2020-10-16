Man suffers non-life threatening injuries after stabbing in Hope

No indication of risk to public, police say, after man located near Hope rec centre with stab wounds

Hope RCMP say there isn’t any risk to the public after they encountered a man suffering from a stab wound Thursday night.

Police responded to 6 Avenue in the area of the Hope recreation centre around 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. They found a man suffering from ‘non-life threatening injuries’ and was cared for by ambulance personnel, Staff Sergeant Karol Rehdner confirmed.

Police determined that the stabbing did not happen in the area of the recreation centre. While the victim, who is know to police, isn’t cooperating with the investigation at this time, Rehdner stated by email that police are following up on “any and all investigational avenues.”

“The investigation to date does not indicate that there is a risk to the community,” Rehdner stated.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is being asked to call Hope RCMP at (604)869-7750 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and to quote file number 2020-43790.

