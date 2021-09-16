Man struck by train in Terrace CN railyard

Another person has been struck by a train on the CN tracks running through the middle of Terrace, but this time the person, a male, only suffered non-life threatening injuries, reports the Terrace RCMP.

“Terrace RCMP were called to assist with this collision and learned that the man was on the tracks east of Kalum St. when it happened,” RCMP said of the Sept. 15 incident.

RCMP say the engineer of the CN locomotive activated his brakes and whistle upon seeing the man lying on the tracks.

“Fortunately the man responded by moving off the tracks, however, [he] was partially struck by the train, causing non-life threatening injuries,” police said.

Paramedics took the man to hospital and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

The CN rail yard east of Kalum has been the location of several fatalities and injuries over the years in which people have been struck by trains.

The location is a popular spot for those trespassing on CN property while crossing from one side of Terrace to the other.

There are no known witnesses to this incident and RCMP are asking that those who have information to call them at 250-638-7400 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.