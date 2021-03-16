Man stabbed, taken to hospital in Kelowna

Suspect arrested, released on conditions to appear in court later

A 36-year-old man was arrested then released by Kelowna RCMP after he allegedly stabbed another man early Monday morning (March 15).

RCMP responded to a report of a man who had been allegedly assaulted with an edged weapon in the 1200-block of Brookside Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. That man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

Shortly after this, police arrested a suspect, who was later released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.

“Our officers remained on scene gathering physical evidence for quite some time. We have subsequently released the scene and are confident in saying that there is no risk to the public as a result of this incident,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with knowledge of this matter is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

