Man stabbed in Kelowna, police searching for suspect and witnesses

Police are searching for a suspect and witnesses who were involved in a stabbing on Lawrence Avenue last week.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 12:17 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to assist the BC Ambulance Service who were responding to 911 reports of a man that was stabbed in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue in Kelowna. Police had learned that an altercation between two adult men, quickly escalated to one of the men allegedly stabbing by the other.

RCMP responded to the scene and set up an area of containment in order to search for the suspect, who reportedly fled the area on foot. Despite police efforts, the suspect was not located, according to an RCMP news release.

The victim, a 33-year-old Kelowna man, was treated at the scene by paramedics and rushed to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. The victim sustained serious non-life threatening injuries as a result of being stabbed multiple times, the release said.

“The investigation, currently being led by the General Investigation Section, has been progressing well as police have since identified and spoken to several witnesses,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our investigators are now looking to speak with additional witnesses, who have not yet been identified by police. The unknown male and two unknown females were spotted on video surveillance CCTV cameras in the area.”

The unknown man witness was seen wearing a black short sleeve, Toronto Blue Jays jersey with the number ’10’ on the back. One of the unknown females had long dark coloured hair, eyeglasses and was seen carrying a dark coloured purse. While the other unknown female had what is believed to be dirty blonde hair in a top knot, seen wearing a tank top and dark pants, the release said.

If you know the identity of any of the witnesses depicted in the photographs released by police, or you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or have any information at all you are asked to contact Cst. Ewan Dewolf of Kelowna RCMP GIS at 250-470-6294. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.