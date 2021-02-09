Police were called to the 100 block of Carson Avenue during the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 9. (Observer file photo)

Man stabbed in downtown Quesnel, RCMP make arrest at scene

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in downtown Quesnel.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to the 100-block of Carson Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, for a stabbing in progress.

Witnesses say several RCMP vehicles responded to the incident near Season’s House.

Upon arrival, police said they located the victim and arrested a suspect “without incident.”

“The police will be processing the scene for several hours to collect evidence. We are not looking for any other suspects in this incident,” Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released. Police added the victim’s injuries are serious but not life threatening.

