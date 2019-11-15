Man stabbed in Abbotsford during altercation in restaurant parking lot

Victim taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon

An altercation among a group of young men resulted in a stabbing Friday afternoon in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the 18-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Bird said first responders were called to the IHOP restaurant in the area of South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West at 3:50 p.m.

She said it appears that a verbal confrontation among a group of men had turned physical in the restaurant parking lot, and one of the men was stabbed in the arm and back.

Bird said the victim went into the restaurant to call police, while two or three others ran from the scene.

She said police are continuing to investigate, but the victim is being unco-operative at this point.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text abbypd (222973).

