The Terrace RCMP responded to approximately 222 calls from Friday Oct. 5, to midnight Oct. 11. Of those calls approximately120 occurred from Monday to Thursday.

Below are some highlights:

Man assaulted with bear mace

Police are investigating after a man was bear maced in the face Wednesday. On Oct. 10, 2018 around 3:35 a.m., police were called to a business in the 3000 block of Kalum Street for a report of an assault in progress. Police arrived to find the culprit had left; patrols were made but the suspect was not located. The victim was taken to hospital. Later that day, around 7:30 p.m., police received another report of a man sprayed with bear mace, this time at an address on the 4600 block of Lakelse Avenue. The man was unable to provide information about his assailants. He was transported to hospital for decontamination. The investigation continues.

Impaired driving

A woman with two kids in her vehicle lost her license for 90 days after failing a roadside breath test. On Tuesday, Oct. 9, around 4:50 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at Kalum Street and Graham Avenue. After speaking with its driver, police administered roadside breath tests, which registered fails, indicating a blood alcohol content exceeding .08. The woman received a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Liquor theft

Police are looking for a man who left a downtown store without paying for two bottles of liquor. On Oct. 9, 2018 police received a report of a First Nations male, approximately 25 years old, stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels from a Greig Avenue store. The man was wearing a grey hoodie and blue vest over top. Earlier that day, around 4 p.m., police received a similar theft report from a business on Lakelse Avenue. Police are investigating.

Fraud report

A scam threatening people to pay Revenue Canada has resurfaced in Terrace. On Oct. 9, 2018, Terrace RCMP received a report from a woman who was contacted as part of the scam. The woman was told by a caller who claimed to be from Revenue Canada, that if she didn’t pay the police, she would be arrested. The Terrace RCMP would like to remind people not to fall victim to such scams. A true collection agency will not ask to be paid with I Tune cards and police do not act as a collection agency. Always be suspicious and contact the organization using a phone number from a credible source, such as a bill or phone book, to get more information, and never email personal or financial information. Please contact the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre to lodge a complaint or request more information at 1-888-495-8501.

