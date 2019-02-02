Man shot, neighbours surprised in quieter Kelowna trailer park

After a man was shot outside of his home in a trailer park off of Baron Road, neighbours say the tight-knit community was surprised to find emergency responders at their doorsteps.

One neighbour, who declined to give his name, said many residents in the area are older than 55, and that the park is generally a quiet place to live where neighbours keep to themselves.

The man said he wouldn’t have recognized the victim if he had walked down the street, but was used to the “ruckus” his neighbour would occasionally make at night near his home.

“It concerns us, we don’t want to be known as trailer park trash, it’s a quiet, secure place to live,” he said.

The neighbourhood is also concerned about the shooter coming back, he said.

Other neighbours also declined to give their names, but said they were sleeping at the time of the incident. Most didn’t realize what happened until emergency responders showed up.

Neighbours reported the man lived in the trailer park.

RELATED: Man shot in Kelowna in critical condition

Kelowna police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Baron Road for a report of a wounded man Thursday night.

According to RCMP, officers arrived on scene where they found a man and a woman conducting chest compressions on an unconscious man in cardiac arrest.

The victim, a 41-year-old Kelowna man, sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of being shot. He was rushed to hospital, in critical condition where he underwent emergency surgery.

“The heroic actions of the man and woman who initially discovered the victim, combined with the actions of the of a Kelowna RCMP officer, who took over CPR and the BC Ambulance paramedics may have saved the man’s life,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The investigation remains in its early stages, as police continue to examine the scene for physical evidence and canvass the area for witnesses.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.