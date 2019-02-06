Man shot, neighbours surprised in quieter Kelowna trailer park

Kelowna RCMP continue their investigation into the shooting that took place Jan. 31

It remains early in the investigation and while the evidence gathering process is on-going, the information learned to date leads investigators to believe that the attack was not random.

“Violent crimes such as these cannot be allowed to go unsolved and those responsible should be held accountable,” says Cpl. Meghan Foster.

Neighbours of the man recently said they were surprised to find emergency responders at their doorsteps.

One neighbour, who declined to give his name, said many residents in the area are older than 55, and that the park is generally a quiet place to live where neighbours keep to themselves.

The man said he wouldn’t have recognized the victim if he had walked down the street, but was used to the “ruckus” his neighbour would occasionally make at night near his home.

“It concerns us, we don’t want to be known as trailer park trash, it’s a quiet, secure place to live,” he said.

The neighbourhood is also concerned about the shooter coming back, he said.

Other neighbours also declined to give their names, but said they were sleeping at the time of the incident. Most didn’t realize what happened until emergency responders showed up.

Neighbours reported the man lived in the trailer park.

“We encourage anyone with information about this crime to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime tip line at 250-470-6236,” said Foster.

Anyone with any information can also contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

