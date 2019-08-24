Man shot near Coalmont airlifted to hospital

A man was shot near Coalmont B.C. Saturday afternoon.
The victim was transported to hospital by air ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, according to RCMP.
The incident took place about five kilometres south of Coalmont, on private property.
The shooting was apparently preceded by a vehicle collision on a dirt road, near a shed.
While both vehicles sustained significant front end damage, one also had a shattered back passenger side window.
Officers interviewed two witnesses at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
