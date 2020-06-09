Man shot in Whalley

At about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday police were alerted to a 'disturbance' in the 12700-block of 104 Street

The Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting in Whalley after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

At about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday police were alerted to a “disturbance” at a residence in the 12700-block of 104 Street. “Responding officers located two men fleeing from the home,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu said. “One of the men was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.”

She said further investigation revealed a third man fled prior to police arriving at the scene, and hasn’t been found.

“Officers are still in the area gathering evidence and are looking for the person who fled,” Sidhu said. “A description of the outstanding individual is being gathered from witnesses at this time and will be released when initial investigative interviews are complete.”

She said the “initial indications are that this incident was a dispute between parties known to one another.

“The location, and when the injured man was shot is still under investigation,” Sidhu said. “There are no indications that there is any on-going risk to safety.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader