Man shot in Kelowna in critical condition

RCMP responded to reports of a man being shot Thursday night

A man is in critical condition after he was allegedly shot Thursday night.

Kelowna police were call to a home in the 1900 block of Baron Road for a report of a wounded man.

According to RCMP, officers arrived on scene where they found a man and a woman conducting chest compressions on an unconscious man in cardiac arrest.

The victim, a 41-year-old Kelowna man, sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of being shot. He was rushed to hospital, in critical condition where underwent emergency surgery.

“The heroic actions of the man and woman who initially discovered the victim, combined with the actions of the of a Kelowna RCMP officer, who took over CPR and the BC Ambulance paramedics may have saved the man’s life,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The investigation remains in it’s early stages, as police continue to examine the scene for physical evidence and canvass the area for witnesses.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

