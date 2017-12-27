Man seriously injured in shooting in Nanaimo

RCMP were called to a report of a home invasion with shots fired at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday

  • Dec. 27, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a late-night shooting on Nicol Street.

Nanaimo RCMP were called to a report of a home invasion with shots fired at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to an RCMP press release. A 50-year-old man from Nanaimo was taken to hospital.

“It is believed that this was targeted and the general public is not at risk,” noted the press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Previous story
Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario
Next story
Trail Times Year in Review

Just Posted

View from SD73: In schools, basics continue to be key

  • 4 hours ago

 

Trail Times Year in Review: Jube

 

Trail Times Sports Year in Review

 

Trail Times Year in Review: August

 

Most Read