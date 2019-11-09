Man seriously injured after shock and fall from electrical tower in Nanaimo

20-year-old was being transported to hospital in Victoria

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to Riverbend Road on Saturday morning after a 20-year-old man climbed an electrical tower, suffered a shock, and fell off. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being electrocuted and falling from an electrical tower just south of Nanaimo this morning.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to Riverbend Road in Cassidy at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Police on scene said a 20-year-old climbed the tower, suffered a shock and fell off. He was not an electrical worker and he climbed up for unknown reasons.

Emergency crews were arranging for him to be airlifted to hospital in Victoria.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter