Man sentenced to under 2 years for robbing Abbotsford pizza restaurant 3 times

A man has been sentenced to an additional one year and seven months in prison for robbing an Abbotsford pizza restaurant three times in 2019.

Kolton Klassen, 29, was sentenced Thursday (Feb. 4) in Abbotsford provincial court after pleading guilty last August to robbing D-Hut Pizza on Clearbrook Road on May 28 and June 8 and 9, 2019.

Two other counts of disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence and one count of breaching his bail conditions were stayed.

Klassen was first charged with robbing the pizza restaurant on June 9, 2019.

Police at the time said he produced a knife, demanded and obtained cash, and then ran away.

A patrol officer who was in the area at the time was flagged down by an employee. A description of the suspect was broadcast to other officers and, within a minute, Klassen was located a block away and arrested.

He was subsequently charged with two previous robberies of the restaurant – on May 29 and June 8, 2019. Police said those two incidents also involved a man with a knife.

At sentencing, Klassen was also given a five-year weapons ban.

Provincial court records indicate that after his arrest on June 8, 2019, Klassen was released from custody on July 31 of that year.

After not showing up for some court dates in late 2020, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and he has been back in custody since Jan. 2, 2021.

Klassen also still has two other charges before the courts for possession for the purpose of trafficking in Abbotsford in September 2017. His trial on those charges is expected to take place later this year.

