Man sentenced to almost a year for two child-porn charges in Abbotsford

Charles Dunn of Abbotsford was recently sentenced in Surrey provincial court. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)

A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to just under a year in prison for two child pornography charges in Abbotsford.

Charles Dunn was sentenced March 31 in Surrey provincial court after previously pleading guilty to possession of child porn and accessing child porn.

A third charge of importing/distributing child porn was stayed.

The offences occurred in January 2019 in Abbotsford, according to the provincial court database. Dunn was charged in June 2019.

He was sentenced to 322 days in prison to be followed by two years of probation.

Dunn is also under court-ordered conditions for five years that include not:

• attending a park or public pool where kids under 16 could be present;

• being employed or volunteering in a capacity that involves being in a position of authority toward someone under 16;

• having any contact with someone under 16, unless under the supervision of person whom the court considers appropriate; and

• using the internet unless done so in accordance with conditions set by the court.

