Man sentenced in connection to 100 Mile Library stabbing

A man has been sentenced in connection with a stabbing at the 100 Mile House Library last summer.

Brandon Frank has been sentenced to a five-month conditional sentence and 12 months of probation.

On Aug. 21, 2018 100 Mile RCMP were called to the 100 Mile House Library after a fight between two men lead to a stabbing in the lobby.

One man was taken into police custody while the other was taken to the hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening” injuries.

Both men were known to police who said there was no further risk to the public at the time.

