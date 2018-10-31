Man sentenced for having fentanyl while on bail for eight offences

Sukhjit Malhi was among three 19-year-olds arrested in Abbotsford last year

Abbotsford Police seized items including cocaine, fentanyl and cash during a bust on Feb. 6. Sukhjit Mahil, 19, has been sentenced in connection with the seizure. Abbotsford Police Department

An Abbotsford man who had eight drug and weapons charged dropped against him in September has been sentenced to just under a year in jail in a separate case.

Sukhjit Malhi, 20, was sentenced Oct. 23 in Abbotsford provincial court to 339 days in prison – to be followed by two years of probation – on a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Three other counts of the same charge were stayed, as was a charge of breaching his bail conditions.

Malhi was first charged in September 2017, when he was among three 19-year-olds who were arrested for drug and weapons offences, including trafficking fentanyl and heroin.

At the time, police said he and the two others were tied to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Malhi and co-accused Navpreet Dhaliwal each initially faced six charges, but two more were later added.

A third man, Ishaan Mutneja, faced three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a separate case at the same time.

While out on bail on those charges, Malhi racked up five more charges in February of this year, when he was found in possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Malhi pleaded guilty to one of those charges in June, and then awaited sentencing.

Meanwhile, the eight charges from the first case were dropped against Dhaliwal in July of this year, and then dropped against Malhi in September.

Mutneja is still before on his charges from the September 2017 arrest.