Man sentenced for Abbotsford incident in which pepper-sprayed officer shot assailant

Two men were charged after incident outside of Cabela's in September

Marshall Road and McCallum Junction shopping centre were closed down on Sept. 11 following a police-involved shooting outside of the Cabela’s store. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

One of two men who were charged in relation to an incident last month that ended with a police officer shooting one of them outside an Abbotsford Cabela’s store has been sentenced.

Andrew Edmunds pleaded guilty and was sentenced Oct. 1 in Abbotsford provincial court to three months in jail for theft and two months for possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Charges of disguising his face with intent to commit a crime and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon were stayed.

Meanwhile, Edmunds’ co-accused John Moon is still appearing before the courts on seven charges – the same four with which Edmunds was charged, as well as taking or attempting to take the weapon of a peace officer, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and an additional count of possessing a firearm contrary to an order.

The two were arrested on Sept. 11 following an incident that began with a report of a theft in progress at the Cabela’s store at 1818 McCallum Rd.

Two suspects who were leaving the store were confronted by the responding officer. One suspect ran away, but the other pepper-sprayed the officer and then ran away.

Police say the man returned moments later and again pepper-sprayed the officer and physically assaulted her.

The officer then fired her gun, striking the suspect, Moon. The officer was taken to hospital in an ambulance, while Moon was airlifted.

Charges against Edmunds and Moon were announced two days later. Edmunds initially faced three charges, and Moon faced four, but more were later added.

The matter is still being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office of BC, which probes police-involved incidents that result in serious injury or death.

