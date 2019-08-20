Man sentenced for 2018 stabbing incident in Mission

A man who was charged in relation to a stabbing incident in Mission over a year ago has been sentenced.

Kyle Kollman, 33, of Port Coquitlam had been charged with aggravated assault but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault causing bodily harm.

He has been in custody since his arrest on May 3, 2018, and was sentenced on Aug. 16 in Abbotsford provincial court to time served and two years’ probation. Coleman also received a lifetime weapons ban.

On the day of his arrest, Mission RCMP received a report that a person had been stabbed and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The attack took place outside the victim’s residence and involved Kollman and someone he knew.

At the time, police said the altercation was believed to have revolved around “historical matters” between the two.

Kollman was located and arrested in Coquitlam later that day.