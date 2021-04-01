Man sentenced for 2018 Canada Day fatal shooting in Abbotsford

Tanner Henderson, 20, of Abbotsford died after being shot on Canada Day 2018.

A man has received a conditional sentence of two years less a day for an accidental shooting that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Abbotsford man in 2018.

Jered Allain was sentenced Wednesday (March 31) in B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford on a charge of careless use of a firearm. He was initially charged with manslaughter in the death of Tanner Henderson, 20, on July 1, 2018.

A conditional sentence means that Allain will be allowed to serve his sentence in the community and must follow a number of conditions. If he breaches them, he could go to jail.

Henderson was shot at a home in the 2500 block of Birth Street and later died in hospital.

At the time, police said they had received a 911 hang-up call alerting them to a possible shooting at the residence.

Paramedics arrived at the home and located Henderson, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and, although police at the time said he died the following day, he was kept on life support and died on July 6.

Police also said that an 18-year-old man was arrested at a different residence after the shooting, and that he and the victim knew one another.

