Man seen with axe at Nanaimo park, numerous RCMP officers respond

A man walking through a downtown Nanaimo park with an axe drew a large response from the RCMP.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police were called at about 6:15 p.m. Friday after the man was seen walking with the axe through Maffeo Sutton Park.

“A large contingent of officers responded,” quickly located the man, who is well-known to police, and relieved him of the tool.

“He was an individual who displayed a remarkable lack of judgment,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “To a seasoned officer, very few things surprise us.”

