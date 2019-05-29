Man seen smashing open cash register right after Nanaimo salon break-in

Nanaimo RCMP searching for person of interest in relation to Ice Nail Bar break-and-enter

Nanaimo RCMP are trying to identify a person of interest in a break-in to a Nanaimo business that happened Tuesday. The break-and-enter happened at Ice Nail Bar but investigators say a person of interest visited the Circle K convenience store earlier that day. Photo submitted

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a person of interest in a break-and-enter this week.

According to police, the Ice Nail Bar at the corner of Departure Bay Road and Norwell Drive was broken into Tuesday at about 1:20 a.m. The business’ cash register and its contents were taken.

While police were responding to that break-in, they received a call about a man trying to smash open a cash register in a nearby parking lot at 3185 Barons Rd.

When police arrived, the remains of the cash register were found scattered around the parking lot, but the suspect was gone.

After speaking with potential witnesses and reviewing video surveillance footage, investigators determined the man seen smashing the cash register might have visited the Circle K convenience store earlier that night.

The man police hope the public can identify is about 5-foot-9 with a medium build and short hair.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

