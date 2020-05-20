Man rescued by helicopter after falling down 40-foot embankment in Kelowna

The man reportedly fell down a 40 foot embankment on Wednesday evening

A Kelowna man in his 20s had to be rescued by helicopter after falling down a canyon at Crawford Falls, Wednesday evening.

Crews arrived on the scene, at about 5:30 p.m. to discover a technical rescue would be needed to reach the man who was with two friends.

After the first two men were pulled to safety using a high-angle rope rescue, crews discovered a helicopter would have to be brought in to reach the third victim.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called to conduct a helicopter rescue.

Fire platoon captain John Kelly said the men were hiking by the falls when one man lost his footing and fell down a 40-foot embankment.

“He does have some head injuries, cuts and abrasions. We packed him up and he is being flown to hospital,” explained Kelly. “He was conscious and coherent, but he was faced down at the time.

Witnesses on the scene said the man fell onto rocks and landed on his face.

Eight technical rescuers from the Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP, BC Ambulance and COSAR attended the scene.

“We have a great relationship with COSAR,” said Kelly. “When both teams work together we all have a successful outcome.”

