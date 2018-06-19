Man rescued after jumping from ferry near Bowen Island

BC Ferries said the man was in stable condition

  • Jun. 19, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man has been rescued near Bowen Island after jumping from a ferry travelling between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay Tuesday morning.

According to BC Ferries, a man jumped off the Queen of Cowichan’s 8:35 a.m. sailing.

“Our crew launched one of their rescue boats and retrieved the gentleman from the water,” said spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

“It’s my understanding he’s in stable condition.”

The man was transferred over to a Coast Guard vessel for further care.

