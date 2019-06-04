Man rescued after being lost for four hours near Chehalis River

A fisherman was found 500 metres south of the Chehalis Fish Hatchery after being lost in the bush for more than four hours Monday (June 3). (Google Maps)

An angler was rescued after more than four hours in the bush, when he became lost while fishing on the Chehalis River.

According to a release from Kent Harrison Search and Rescue (KHSAR), the team was called out to help find a lost fisherman around 11:15 p.m. Monday night (June 3).

“This has been a common scenario over the past 25 years” Neil Brewer, one of the KHSAR search managers, said in a release. “The bush is very dense in the area, with many water channels running through it.”

The man was found about 500 metres south of the Chehalis Fish Hatchery at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday morning. Although cell phone service is poor in the area, the man was able to call for help after being lost for more than four hours.

This incident marks the second time the volunteer SAR group has been called out to assist someone this month.

On Saturday, June 1, SAR members were called out to help a young man whose kayak overturned on the Harrison River. He was brought back to Kilby campsite with his family.

