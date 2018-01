Paramedics helped a man in Surrey after a reported axe attack near Central City mall. (Photo: Shane MacKichan).

Paramedics tended to a man with head and neck injuries after police responded to a report of someone swinging an axe near Surrey’s Central City Mall this afternoon.

The victim apparently stumbled into the mall’s food court, at about 12:45 p.m.

A suspect has been arrested.

More to come…