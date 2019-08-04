Man reportedly hit by train in White Rock

'Heard the horn then a scream from the parking lot,' one witness said

A person was reportedly struck by a train in White Rock Sunday afternoon.

A number of people have contacted Peace Arch News shortly after noon, saying a person was struck behind the Washington Avenue Grill restaurant.

Rodney Gibson posted photographs on Twitter shortly after the incident, which show people attending to a person near the train.

“Heard the horn then a scream from the parking lot,” Gibson wrote, who goes by the Twitter handle @RodneyGibson604.

“From witnesses on the beach, sounds like someone was chasing a dog before any whistle had warned. They are not under the train, so hopefully they’re ok.”

Another witness told PAN that following the incident, the train was “fully stopped.”

I heard it was a group on the track, whistle blew many times. Man clipped by the train. — James Taylor (@j_e_taylor) August 4, 2019

Yikes someone hit by train in #WhiteRock. Heard the horn then a scream from the parking lot. From witnesses on the beach, sounds like someone was chasing a dog before any whistle had warned. They are not under the train, so hopefully they're ok. pic.twitter.com/nwUPomSwzD — Vancouver Road Warrior (@RodneyGibson604) August 4, 2019

More to come…