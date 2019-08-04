Man reportedly hit by train in White Rock

'Heard the horn then a scream from the parking lot,' one witness said

A person was reportedly struck by a train in White Rock Sunday afternoon.

A number of people have contacted Peace Arch News shortly after noon, saying a person was struck behind the Washington Avenue Grill restaurant.

Rodney Gibson posted photographs on Twitter shortly after the incident, which show people attending to a person near the train.

“Heard the horn then a scream from the parking lot,” Gibson wrote, who goes by the Twitter handle @RodneyGibson604.

“From witnesses on the beach, sounds like someone was chasing a dog before any whistle had warned. They are not under the train, so hopefully they’re ok.”

Another witness told PAN that following the incident, the train was “fully stopped.”

More to come…

