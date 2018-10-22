Man reportedly exposing himself to Vancouver Island students

Lake Trail Middle School staff have sent out an advisory to parents of students that a suspicious man was spotted outside the Courtenay school grounds Monday afternoon, reportedly fondling himself.

“Today at lunch, a small group of our students witnessed a 25-35-year-old man with short brown hair, exposing himself while walking behind our school grounds,” read the advisory. “The incident was immediately reported to the RCMP and they are investigating. Please make sure to be vigilant, travel in groups, and report any related suspicious behaviour to the police directly, as they are involved. Please do not hesitate to contact our school if you have any further questions. Any further information that we can share with you about the situation we will under the guidance and direction of the RCMP.”

RCMP could not be reached for comment, but the description is similar to that of a man who was the centre of an investigation last month, when a group of girls coming home from Lake Trail School allegedly witnessed a man masturbating in a Jeep Liberty.

No arrest was reported by RCMP in that incident.