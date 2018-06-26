Man presumed drowned after witnesses in Lytton and Boston Bar saw body floating down Fraser

Family of Duane Aleck continue their search, asking for financial help, local knowledge, prayers

A man is missing and presumed drowned, after witnesses in Lytton and Boston Bar saw a body in an orange life jacket floating down the Fraser River.

Last Monday, June 18, Boston Bar and Lytton RCMP both received one call each from witnesses who had seen a body in an orange life jacket floating down the Fraser. On June 20 police were informed Duane Aleck of Lytton had not returned from a fishing trip, he was reported missing and is presumed drowned by the RCMP but family members are not giving up their search.

Boston Bar RCMP scanned the Fraser River until dark on June 18, but did not locate what a witness described as ‘a body, in an orange life preserver’. Another witness who phoned the Lytton RCMP described the body as an adult male with long hair.

It wasn’t until June 20 that Duane Aleck was reported missing by a friend, after he failed to return from a fishing trip. The friend said Aleck had gone fishing June 18.

“It was not unusual for Aleck to spend one night away on a fishing trip. It wasn’t until Aleck failed to return after the second night that his friend reported him missing,” the RCMP news release stated. “The friend had gone to the site where Aleck went fishing and found some personal belongings on the shore.”

As the RCMP investigated, they found a witness who reported seeing Duane Aleck going into the river with an orange life jacket. Not long after, Boston Bar police received the call from the first witness.

“It is believed that Aleck may have gone into the water to untangle a fishing net. This is not an uncommon occurrence. Aleck is missing and presumed drowned,” the news release stated.

Family members are not giving up their search for Aleck, they have started a Facebook page (Search for Duane Alvin Aleck) and a Gofundme page (River Search & Rescue- Duane Aleck) to gather financial support for ‘gas, resources and supplies’ for the ground search crew and family during their search effort. They are also asking, through the Facebook page, for anyone with maps or knowledge of the area, boats, gas card donations and prayers to keep the search going. The Gofund me page has received $500 of its $7,500 goal.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the RCMP North District is asking anyone with information to call the Lytton RCMP at 250 455-2225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

