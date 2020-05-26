Man praying “loudly” prompts call to Trail RCMP

Trail and Greater District RCMP news brief from Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

Keeping the peace is what comes to mind about the Trail RCMP when it comes to an unusual call officers responded to in downtown Trail at dinnertime Sunday.

The report of a loud noise complaint stemming from the 800-block of Farwell Street came into the district detachment on May 24 at 5:30 p.m.

The RCMP attended to find a man who police say was praying very loudly.

The male agreed to reduce the volume of his voice while praying.

Parade update

The Trail and Greater District RCMP continue to receive requests to participate in parades.

Officers are following current best practices guidelines and remain committed to reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Participation in parades is not anticipated until an unknown future date due to the potential risk of social gathering.

