Man pleads guilty to sexual interference in Mission

Will Laws Clark initially faced 9 charges in Abbotsford and Mission

A man who was initially charged with nine sexual offences in Abbotsford and Mission has pleaded guilty to one of those charges.

Will Laws Clark, 25, pleaded guilty July 20 in Abbotsford provincial court to sexual interference of a person under 16 in Mission in 2017.

Two other Mission charges – invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault – are expected to be stayed at sentencing.

Laws Clark is now due back in court Aug. 17 to set a date for his sentencing hearing.

He also previously faced six charges in Abbotsford – two counts each of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault – but they were all dismissed in October 2019.

An investigation into Laws Clark began in December 2017 after a complainant disclosed the alleged offences to an adult, and the matter was then reported to police.

He initially faced three charges in April 2018, but six more were added in December of that year.

Police previously said that it was alleged that Laws Clark and the complainant met online and then met on occasion in person, but no further details were released.

