Man pleads guilty to nine robberies in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Scott Kuebeck is shown here during his Jan. 1, 2017 arrest in Abbotsford. He has now pleaded guilty to nine robberies in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (File photo)

A man charged with the robberies of nine businesses in Chilliwack and four in Abbotsford pleaded guilty today (Monday) to nine of those offences.

Scott Kuebeck, 29, issued the pleas in Abbotsford provincial court to six of the Chilliwack incidents and three in Abbotsford, occurring between Dec. 19, 2016 and Jan. 1, 2017.

The remaining four charges are expected to be stayed.

A pre-sentence report, with a psychiatric component, has been ordered and is due to be presented at Kuebeck’s sentencing hearing scheduled for March 29.

Kuebeck remains in custody.

He was first arrested following the robbery on Jan. 1, which took place at a jewelry store in Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

Kuebeck entered the business at about 6 p.m. and selected several items with the help of an employee.

He then pulled out a knife, demanded cash, and fled with the jewels and money.

Police, including a canine unit, arrived and arrested Kuebeck in a nearby restaurant parking lot after a brief foot chase and tracking by the police dogs.

Shortly after his arrest, he was charged with three other Abbotsford robberies and one in Chilliwack.

Further investigation – including the examination of video surveillance footage – led to Kuebeck being charged a month later with eight more Chilliwack robberies, many involving banks.

At the time of his arrest on Jan. 1, Kuebeck was on probation for a previous fraud conviction in Abbotsford, for which he had received a five-month conditional sentence.

He also has prior convictions for robbery, theft, break and enter, and breaching his probation.

His most serious conviction was a sentence of 320 days in jail for a robbery in Duncan in 2012.

At the age of 22, Kuebeck was in the news in 2011 when he was caught red-handed amidst a home invasion robbery in Saanich.