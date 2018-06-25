Man pleads guilty to domestic assault that ended in collision with police truck

Daniel Staples-Taylor is scheduled for sentencing July 4 in Abbotsford

An Abbotsford Police truck was involved in a collision in April at Townline Road and Wheel Avenue after reports came in of a domestic assault in progress. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty in relation to a domestic assault in Abbotsford in April that ended with a police pursuit and a collision.

Daniels Staples-Taylor pleaded guilty earlier this month to assault causing bodily harm, fleeing from a police officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Three other charges – assault with a weapon, uttering threats and kidnapping – are expected to be stayed at sentencing, which is scheduled to take place July 4 in Abbotsford provincial court.

Staples-Taylor also pleaded guilty to one of two counts of breaching his bail conditions.

The incident took place April 4, when police received reports at 12:20 p.m. that a woman was being assaulted in the 33300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Witnesses further reported that a man was dragging the victim into a car, a 2005 Chevy Malibu.

As police arrived on the scene, the car sped off. Police followed in pursuit, deployed a spike belt near Townline Road and Wheel Avenue, and boxed in the suspect vehicle, which then collided with a police truck.

Staples-Taylor was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. Police said he had numerous outstanding warrants.