Man pleads guilty to Abbotsford incident in which pepper-sprayed officer shot him

John Moon was one of two men involved in incident outside of Cabela's last September

Marshall Road and McCallum Junction shopping centre were closed down on Sept. 11, 2020 following a police-involved shooting outside of the Cabela’s store. (Abbotsford News file photo)

A man who was shot by a police officer during an incident last September outside the Cabela’s store in Abbotsford has pleaded guilty to three of the five charges he faced.

John Moon pleaded guilty June 11 in Abbotsford provincial court to theft, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and taking or attempting to take the weapon of a peace officer.

Two other charges – disguise with intent to commit an offence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – are expect to be stayed at sentencing.

At one point, Moon faced a total of seven charges, but those were reduced to five as the case progressed through the courts.

The incident took place Sept. 11, 2020, starting with the report of a theft in progress at the Cabela’s store at 1818 McCallum Rd.

Moon and another man, Andrew Edmunds, were leaving the store when they were confronted by the responding officer.

Edmunds ran away, but Moon pepper-sprayed the officer, and then ran away. But he returned moments later and again pepper-sprayed the officer and physically assaulted her, police said at the time.

The officer then fired her gun, striking the Moon. The officer was taken to hospital in an ambulance, while Moon was airlifted.

Charges against Edmunds and Moon were announced two days later.

Edmunds pleaded guilty last October and was sentenced to three months in jail for theft and two months for possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Moon’s next court date is Aug. 5 for a pre-sentence report. Sentencing sometimes follows these proceedings, but can also be scheduled for a later date.

